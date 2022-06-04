Amaravati Capital Issue: YSRCP MP Nandigama Suresh Flays TDP Govt 

Amaravati: Bapatla MP and YSR Congress leader Nandigama Suresh questioned the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader over the claims of developing the state as a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference in the party’s headquarters YSR Congress leader Nandigama Suresh said the TDP chief has hardly built a couple of buildings in the name of development. He said that the TDP chief was focused only on localised development.

On the other hand, Bapatla MP said, the YS Jagan government is striving for overall development of the state. He advised the leader of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Kodandaram to inspect the state capital built by the opposition TDP leader. He was responding to comments made by the likes of Kondandara at a meeting organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi over the Andhra Pradesh capital issue.

The YSRCP leader said intellectuals like Kodandaram should see the kind of development done in the state during the TDP regime. “The YSR Congress government is focussing on comprehensive development. Our aim is to develop all the three regions of the state,” Nandigama Suresh added. He said the YS Jagan government will comply with the AP High Court order on the capital issue.

Criticising the former TDP regime, the Bapatla MP said the Naidu government failed to work for the betterment of SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities. Suresh said the TDP chief destroyed the standing crops for developing a state capital and consequently the anti-incumbency factor reduced the party to 23 seats in the state assembly.

Also Read: Atmakur Bypolls: BJP Candidate Bharat Kumar Yadav Files Nomination

