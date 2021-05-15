Allow Ambulances on Humanitarian Grounds: Sajjala Appeals to Telangana Govt

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it was unfortunate that ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were being stopped at the Telangana border, added that the Telangana High Court had already directed the KCR government not to obstruct ambulances coming from other states at inter-state borders.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that everyone has to come forward and work with humanity in this pandemic crisis. Further, he appealed to the Telangana government to permit the ambulances on humanitarian grounds, as the entire country is in emergency conditions. He stated that it is not a good decision for the neighbouring state restricting even ambulances and asking to provide hospital letters and passes, as it is not possible to follow in the current situation.

It is quite common for people moving to bigger cities, where they can access better medical infrastructure and being a neighboring State Telangana government should treat with humanity. Sajjala further said that the patients from Andhra Pradesh were going for better treatment to Chennai and Bangalore also but there were no such problems from those States. The problems were arising only on the border with Telangana. It was unfortunate the neighbouring State was keen to safeguard the interests of only their patients.

Raising the reorganisation issues, he said that post bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was left with no tier-1 cities or the best medical infrastructure, where even the previous government failed to develop infrastructure. If Chandrababu Naidu had brought at least one super speciality hospital in the first five years of State formation, then the AP patients wouldn’t have faced these hurdles. Although Hyderabad is a common capital till 2024, because of the previous government involving cheap politics of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has lost its right. He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been discussing the issue with Telangana government to sort it out at the earliest possible.

Further, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the State government has been relentlessly working in containing the virus, providing better medical facilities, getting people vaccinated, ensuring that there are no lapses in delivering welfare schemes even during Covid times. He said that the State government had spent about Rs 5000 crore for providing Covid treatment by arranging all the necessary medical facilities. Even in these hard times, the State government had spent Rs 68,000 crore alone for farmers in the last 23 months, whereas for Rythu Bharosa alone Rs 17,029 crore was spent. In all these 23 months, the government had directly credited Rs 89,000 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries under various schemes with zero corruption. He stated that opposition TDP leaders are intentionally spreading rumours against the government to panic people with their cheap politics.