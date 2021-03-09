All Police Stations in Andhra Pradesh Will Have Women's Helpdesk

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a dedicated help desk for women. They are to be installed at every police station in the state. Chief Minister launched it virtually on Monday.

These help desks offer a safe and approachable atmosphere to women in a police station. These helpdesk areas are equipped with airport lounge-style benches and water dispensers, along with an enlisted panel of experts such as psychologists, NGOs, and legal aid to access outside support.

Likewise, 900 Disha two-wheelers have been distributed to the police department to thwart crime against women. Women and child-friendly training have been provided to all Disha patrolling staff, said an official. The patrol staff is also being trained by experts to better handle women and child crimes, and cyber-crimes against women.

The government believes that friendly patrolling police would instill confidence in women. Police will carry out patrolling duties at predetermined locations such as educational institutions, women’s hostels, offices with predominantly women staff, hospitals, buses and railway stations, and other public places.

Andhra Pradesh has also placed an order for 50 cyber safe kiosks that detect malware, virus, and backdoor entries to mobile phones. They can also remove malware and viruses from USB drives. It can run a security scan to identify malicious apps and provide a risk factor to installed ones. They will be provided by the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, CM celebrated International Women’s Day in his office with female ministers and officials. A father of two daughters, the AP Chief Minister cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

On International Women’s Day, I salute the many undaunted and resilient women from AP who have braved all odds and carved a niche for themselves in various fields, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon everyone to pledge to end gender discrimination and provide equal and fair opportunities. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram called on women to excel in all the fields to reach their goals.