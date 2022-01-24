All Mid-day Meal Bills Paid Up to Date, Says AP Education Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh has denied allegations made by a TDP leader that the lunch scheme bills were not paid.

In a statement on Sunday, he clarified that the bills for the mid day meals scheme had been paid in full to the cooks and contractors by December itself. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has already directed that steps be taken to pay the bills through the auto debit system as soon as they are uploaded, he asserted.

In addition to the financial assistance given by the Centre, we are also transferring the share of the State into the cooks' accounts for all bills received in the single 'nodal' account. In the coming days, we are taking steps to shift all the transactions related to nail polish to the single nodal account and deliver it to the cooks and contractors by the 7th of every month, he added.

Suresh explained that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that offers chickens and chickpeas 5 days a week. The menu for Jagan Anna Gorumudda scheme has been prepared for 6 days with 15 types of delicious and hygienic food to ensure nutritious food to the children.