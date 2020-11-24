After VC With PM Modi, AP CM Asks Officials To Arrange For Vaccine Refrigeration Units

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with CMs on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various issues related to COVID-19 vaccination including to whom it has to be given first, priorities, policies to be followed at the field level, and procedures to be followed while distribution of the vaccine.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials after the video conference with Prime Minister and said to focus on methods to be followed on storage and distribution of the vaccine.

He said to focus on the infrastructure facilities required for refrigeration of the vaccine. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan on storing the vaccine at optimum temperature, as well as transporting it to remote areas at the same temperature. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan on readiness of vaccine distribution. He instructed the officials to collect technical information on the respective issues and also take relevant information from various companies and conduct a study on it. The Chief Minister said a review meeting should be held on vaccine-related issues.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Transportation Principal Secretary T Krishnababu and other officials were present in the video conference.