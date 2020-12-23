Aditya Nath Das Is New AP Chief Secretary, Sawhney Principal Advisor To CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Aditya Nath Das, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh as per on order released on Tuesday. He will take over from incumbent Nilam Sawhney, who will retire from service on December 31.

An IAS officer of the 1987 batch Aditya Nath is due to retire from service on attaining the age of superannuation on June 30, 2021. He is currently the Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology departments, will take charge as the Chief Secretary. J Syamala Rao (1997), currently the MAUD Secretary, will take over as Secretary of Water Resources Department, after Aditya Nath Das assumes charge as Chief Secretary.

In his career spanning 33 years, Aditya Nath Das worked as Collector of Warangal, as the Additional Commissioner of AP Bhavan in Delhi, Director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on deputation to the Centre. He also worked as Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration Department. He also worked as Special Chief Secretary of the School Education and Higher Education departments. His stints as Secretary, Principal Secretary of Irrigation Department were highly commendable.

Nilam Sawhney Principal Advisor To AP CM

Meanwhile Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash issued another Government Order appointing Sawhney as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, in the rank of a Cabinet Minister, upon her retirement. She will be the second Principal Advisor to the CM with a Cabinet rank.

As Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nilam Sawhney, will take care of health and Covid-19 management, Centre-State relations and bifurcation issues, administrative reforms, including the strengthening of Village and Ward Secretariats, and other institutions at various levels in the districts, reorganisation of districts, land resurvey and titling Act, the order said.