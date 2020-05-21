KOLKATA: At least 12 persons were killed and thousands rendered homeless in West Bengal since the time Cyclone Amphan made its landfall near Sagar Island on Wednesday afternoon. Six districts of south Bengal took the heaviest beating from the cyclonic storm which shook buildings, uprooted trees and electricity poles with disdain during more than six hours of its devastation on the land.

West Bengal ended up as the worst-hit taking the full cyclonic impact. Even though Cyclone Amphan had its impact on the northern Odisha initially, the state was thankfully spared of its full fury as it swerved into the south of West Bengal. As a result, state capital Kolkata and six south districts of the state ended up being pummelled by the furious cyclonic storm. There are also reports of damage and destruction from Odisha.