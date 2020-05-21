KOLKATA: At least 12 persons were killed and thousands rendered homeless in West Bengal since the time Cyclone Amphan made its landfall near Sagar Island on Wednesday afternoon. Six districts of south Bengal took the heaviest beating from the cyclonic storm which shook buildings, uprooted trees and electricity poles with disdain during more than six hours of its devastation on the land.
West Bengal ended up as the worst-hit taking the full cyclonic impact. Even though Cyclone Amphan had its impact on the northern Odisha initially, the state was thankfully spared of its full fury as it swerved into the south of West Bengal. As a result, state capital Kolkata and six south districts of the state ended up being pummelled by the furious cyclonic storm. There are also reports of damage and destruction from Odisha.
As Cyclone Amphan made its landfall in Sagar Island, winds gusting at 155-165 mph accompanied by torrential rain lashed the West Bengal coast. In about two and a half hours, at 5pm, it entered state capital Kolkata and battered it with full might.
On Thursday morning, as the cyclone-hit state begins to gather pieces and assess the extent of damage, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there were reports of "at least 10 to 12 deaths" and "untold devastation" in the state. She hastened to add that it would take at least a few days to completely assess the actual extend of damage and devastation.
As per reports, one death was reported in Shalimar of Howrah while two other fatalities were registered in North 24-Parganas. It was not just trees and electricity poles that were uprooted, the cyclone during its fury on the land, also ended up flattening scores of buildings across the south Bengal.
In Kolkata, natural consequent disruptions in mobile and broadband services were reported even as several suburbs of the state capital are dealing with life without power and water. There were reports of several transformer fires when the eye of the storm passed through the southern region.
Also Read: Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall At Digha In West Bengal