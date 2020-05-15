LOS ANGELES: US Man Lawrence Nokes (69), who was admitted to Carroll Hospital Center and intubated, woke up from the coma. He worked as a nursing assistant at Pleasant View Nursing Home at Mr. Airya, Maryland had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was put on a respirator as he faced difficulty in breathing. After going through the treatment, Nokes recovered. After removing the respirator, the first question he asked was about his wife Minnette.

But, Minnette his wife for 24 years had died on April 7, a day before her 72nd birthday. After Nokes was admitted to the hospital, Minnette had started fever and was unwell. She was under quarantine but died. She was posthumously tested positive for coronavirus.

Nokes knowing about the death of his wife, called his children and grandchildren, and told them what to do with his belongings. He said that he loves his belongings so much. Finally, he died on April 15.

Also Read: COVID-19: Turkish Footballer Kills 5-year-old Son