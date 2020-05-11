BERLIN: The European Space Agency (ESA) research said that one-day human urine could become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build a habitat on the Moon.

Researchers in a new study found out that the compound, urea present in urine would make the mixture for a "lunar concrete" more malleable before it hardens into its sturdy final form. It is said that using only materials available on site for a moon base or other construction would reduce the need to launch supplies from Earth.

The lunar concrete is a geopolymer mixture similar to concrete. The main ingredient in lunar concrete would be a powdery soil found on the surface of the moon. Urea can break hydrogen bonds and reduce the viscosity of fluid mixtures, so using urea would reduce the amount of water necessary in making lunar concrete.

ESA in a statement said that, "The hope is that astronaut urine could be used as it is on a future lunar base, with minor adjustments to the water content. This is very practical, and avoids the need to further complicate the sophisticated water recycling systems in space."

Marlies Arnof, co-author said, “The science community is particularly impressed by the high strength of this new recipe compared to other materials, but also attracted by the fact that we could use what’s already on the Moon.”(Inputs from agencies)

