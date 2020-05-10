NEW DELHI: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi late on Sunday evening. Sources close to the former PM's family said that the 87-year-old veteran leader was shifted to hospital at around 8:45 pm after he complained of uneasiness.

As reports last came in, he was under observation at the cardio-thoracid ward of the AIIMS. "He is under observation at AIIMS and all his parameters are fine," said the sources. He was shifted to the premier hospital after he felt uneasiness in his chest.

Manmohan Singh, who served the country as the prime minister between 2004 and 2014, underwent a bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. A key member of the Congress think-tank, the former premier is currently a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, having been nominated from Rajasthan.

Leaders from the political fraternity have wished him a speedy recovery.

