NEW DELHI: The spate of its personnel getting infected with the dreaded Coronavirus continues to plague the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). At least 62 personnel of the 194th battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a part of CRPF, have tested positive for COVID-19, thus taking the total number of personnel infected with with the virus in CRPF so far to 234. The 194th battalion is presently deployed in Seelampur and Rohini of the national capital.

Interestingly, this number of virus positive cases in CRPF are the ones reported in one single day. The infected personnel are from two separate companies of the 194th battalion which is currently deployed to work in tandem with the Delhi police and to ensure law and order in Seelampur and Rohini. As a result of their testng positive, they all have been separated from the rest of the personnel and kept under home quarantine at White Lee Public School in Bawana.

The 62 cases reported lately are in addition to the 172 cases that were already recorded until Friday and take the total number of cases in CRPF including its wing RAF to 234. Of these, 231 are active cases of Coronavirus positive. One CRPF personnel has died so far due to COVID-19 disease while two others successfully recovered from it and were declared virus-free.

But the tale of security forces getting infected doesn't just stop there. Even Border Security Force (BSF) reported 35 fresh cases among its many wings. Of these, 10 were registered within Delhi while the remaining 25 were reported from Tripura. As if this is not enough, six other members of ITBP have also tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. All these cases were registered within the limits of Delhi. With this, the total number of virus infected cases in the force rose to 100.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally nears 60,000 mark after 3,000 or more new cases were recorded for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The tally stands at 59,662, tantalisingly close to the 60K mark.

In a separate development, two Indians who were among a large contingent of NRIs that were flown back to India from Gulf on Thursday, tested positive for the dreaded virus in Kerala. This was announced by the Kerala government on Saturday.

