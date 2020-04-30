MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was rushed to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday following ill-health. A cancer patient, Rishi Kapoor (67) was in New York until September last year for almost an year to receive treatment there.

Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to media about the former's hospitalisation. He said that 'Rishi is not well' and that his wife Neetu Kapoor is with him at the hospital.

However, he rubbished rumours that Rishi had been put on ventilator at the hospital. The veteran actor of 'Bobby' fame had returned to India only in September last year after spending almost an year in New York to receive treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease in 2018 following which he was put through a marrow treatment and was said to have even recovered from it after spending close to 11 months in New York.

Throughout his treatment in the US, his wife Neetu Kapoor stayed with him. Their son Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt frequently made visits to New York. Several other celebrities from Bollywood like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora paid courtesy visits to Rishi Kapoor's New York residence to inquire about his health.

Taking to their social media accounts, Netizens and Bollywood personalities have been wishing Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery in his health.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, India saw one of its most favourite actors Irrfan Khan succumb to a long battle with cancer at a Mumbai hospital. Besides working in a host of Bollywood films, Irrfan Khan had also featured in a handful of Hollywood flicks as well.

Also Read: India’s Actor Par Excellence, Irrfan Khan, No More