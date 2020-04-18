HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao visited a few containment zones in Hyderabad. He interacted with the people and urged them not to venture out in any circumstances until the lockdown is lifted. He further asked the residents to contact officials for any sort of medical help.
Now, a video of KTR interacting with a kid is going viral. In the video, one could see KTR telling a family to take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and asks them to stay indoors till May 3rd. Further he interacted with a kid in the funniest way. KTR asked a kid, “what is his name?”. The kid replied, Ram Charan. Then, KTR asks whether the kids know Ram Charan who acts in the films?
The government of Telangana is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. KTR appealed to the citizens to spread awareness among the family members. He said that social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away. The main purpose of setting up a containment zone is to contain the spread of the virus. No one in the containment zone will be allowed to enter the zone or those who are living in the containment zone are not allowed to come out.
