HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao visited a few containment zones in Hyderabad. He interacted with the people and urged them not to venture out in any circumstances until the lockdown is lifted. He further asked the residents to contact officials for any sort of medical help.

Now, a video of KTR interacting with a kid is going viral. In the video, one could see KTR telling a family to take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and asks them to stay indoors till May 3rd. Further he interacted with a kid in the funniest way. KTR asked a kid, “what is his name?”. The kid replied, Ram Charan. Then, KTR asks whether the kids know Ram Charan who acts in the films?