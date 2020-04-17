Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil's wedding took place on Friday morning in a low-key affair because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil married Revathi who is the grand-niece of former state Housing Minister M Krishnappa, at a farmhouse in Bidadi town, Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The wedding was attended by close family members. Nearly 100 members attended the event. A few photos of Nikhil's marriage are going viral and in the photos one could see the bride and bridegroom exchanging garlands with priests and family members in the backdrop.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician contested from Mandya in the national election last year but he didn’t taste success. Earlier, the wedding was scheduled to be held in an extravagant manner at Janapadaloka between Ramanagara and Cheenapatna.

HD Kumaraswamy in a video message on Thursday urged his supporters to stay away from the venue. He further added that it is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home, so, they have planned the wedding at their farmhouse in Bidadi. Here are a few photos from the wedding ceremony.