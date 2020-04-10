Researchers from Harbin Veterinary Research Institute found that cats are susceptible to contracting COVID-19 but no other animals such as dogs, chicken and pigs. The study has made WHO to look at the transmission of virus between humans and pets.

A study found that ferrets can also become infected with COVID-19. The main aim of this study is to identify the animals that are susceptible to the virus; such animals can be taken as experimental models to test the vaccines to fight against COVID-19.

Researchers say that cats can infect each other via respiratory droplets. Infected kittens had viruses in the mouth, nose and small intestine. They develop massive lesions in their lungs, nose and throat when exposed to virus. However, a few reports say that the virus which was found in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets did not cause severe disease.

Reports say that dogs were less likely to catch the virus, while inoculated pigs, chickens, and ducks were not found to have any strain of the virus.

"It's both interesting and not terribly surprising in the sense that with the original SARS epidemic, civet cats were implicated as one of the vectors that may have transmitted virus to humans," said Daniel Kuritzkes, head of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital.

He further added that now it is very important for those who are with COVID-19 infection should stay not only away from other household members but also from their household pets, so as not to transmit the virus to their pets, particularly to cats or other felines.

Earlier, it is believed that SARS-CoV-2, the scientific term for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19, has spread from bats to humans. Except for one or two there are no strong evidences that pets can be carriers. Recently, a case of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, developed a dry cough and loss of appetite after contact with an infected zookeeper tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference: "We don't believe that they are playing a role in transmission but we think that they may be able to be infected from an infected person." Mike Ryan said, "They're beings in their own right and they deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. They are victims like the rest of us."(Inputs from India Today)

Also Read: COVID-19: ICMR Latest Report Shows Possible Community Transmission In India