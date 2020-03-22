Hyderabad: Following in the footsteps of Punjab and Rajasthan, Telangana will also lock down till March 31 to combat Coronavirus.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhara Rao on Sunday. Making a formal announcement to this effect at a press conference later in the evening, KCR appealed to the public to avoid coming out on to the streets. He said one person per family is allowed to step out of the house to pick up essential commodities.

Also, the entire public transport system covering all modes of travel in the state will remain shut, the chief minister affirmed. While the workforce belonging to electricity, medical and police departments will continue discharging their duties to the fullest, employees of other departments will be asked to work on a 20 percent rotational basis.

The Telangana chief minister also announced the closure of the state’s borders during the time of the lockdown while defending his government’s host of stringent measures as the need of the hour for self-defence and stop the spread of COVID-19 disease.

The state government will be distributing 12 kgs of rice to white ration card holders besides extending them monetary support to the tune of Rs 1500 for the lockdown period.

The decision came on a day when the state is observing a 24-hour shutdown. Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call, Rao extended it by 10 hours. Telangana has so far reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases.

