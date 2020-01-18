HYDERABAD: In a very shocking incident, a 22-year-old hotel management student was found dead in a suspicious manner at a hotel in Kondapur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ratna Vara Prasad Rao and he is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Sanathnagar. He was training to be a DJ.

Going by the details, Vara Prasad Rao along with his girlfriend and two other friends checked into two separate rooms of a private hotel around 12.30 am on Friday. It is learned that Vara Prasad had a tiff with his girlfriend at that time. Later they slept and at 9 am in the morning, the girlfriend woke up from sleep and saw him lying on the floor next to bed. She went to work without disturbing him as he was asleep. According to reports, Rao was drunk at the hotel.

Gachibowli inspector said that the friends of Vara Prasad also visited him and saw him lying on the floor. They put him onto the bed and sprinkled some water but he didn't wake up. They left the hotel assuming that he would wake up later.

The hotel management checked and saw Vara Prasad in an unconscious state. The hotel staff called the police and 108 staff. Vara Prasad was declared dead by 108 staff and a complaint has been lodged by the victim's father.

