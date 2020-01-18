By B.Priyadarshini

Are you the one who loves to go for an adventurous trip? Then what are you waiting for? Just pick your backpacks and have fun at the 'Horsley Hills Adventure Festival' which is taking place at Madanapalle and Horsley Hills. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has started the fest from January 17 and it will continue till January 19, 2020. The event is taking place with much extravaganza and scores of adventure junkies and nature lovers are paying a visit to the hill station.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department along with Chittoor district officials are looking after the arrangements and they have planned a series of activities like running, trekking, cycling, survival camp to riding hot air balloons, tree climbing and many more to add to the list.

Today, on January 18, the triathlon events of cycling, trekking and running will take place from morning till evening. The participants need to start at the foot of the hills and should reach the top along the tracks. On January 19, a survival camp event will be organized at the hill station. Want to participate in the event? Without late, enroll your names at www.horsleyhills.ap.com.

Head to Horsley Hills along with your buddies and we bet you will return with tons of memories. Make your trip more special by participating in the events and climbing the hill along with your best buddies recalling the childhood memories will be one of the best times to have. Kite connoisseurs can have maximum fun at the kite flying.

Besides the adventurous events, the organizers have also planned some other events to entertain the audience. Singer, movie artists and other comedians are going to enthrall the strained souls with their performances.

