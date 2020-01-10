HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asserted that there is a need to protect and promote the richness of Telugu literature. The leader participated in Sankranti celebrations organized here by Swarna Bharat Trust, which is run by his family members.

He further added that Telugu language was like oxygen for the existence of Telugu race. He also high lighted the importance of language and explained how the language suits best for music.

He told that the harvest festival which falls on January 14, 15 and 16 symbolises Telugu culture. In an official release, it was stated that "It is the responsibility of everyone to promote the language by using it for conversations as much as possible."

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and several other dignitaries attended the event.

Also Read: Krishna Board Allocates Water To Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Till May 31st