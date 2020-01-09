Eggs are a very good source of proteins, vitamins and minerals. They are inexpensive and a life saviour ingredient for most of the folks. Cooking eggs is a very simple task and different recipes can be made out of eggs in a very less span of time.

Keeping all side, if we want to cook some delicious recipes out of boiled eggs, first and foremost thing that comes to our mind is 'boiling of eggs and peeling them', right! Some may be comfortable in peeling the eggs but some might find difficulty in peeling the eggs and end up doing it in a messy way.

For such folks, here is a hack... Want to know? Here is the video, just check it out! It has been shared by a Twitter user, Madeyousmile who has the handle name, Thund3rB0lt. In the video, one could see a person shaking the glass of water with an egg vigorously. Later, he removes the shell of the egg in a jiffy.

Take a look at the video here: