HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed severe anguish over MLA, MLCs and other leaders who arrived late for the meeting which has been scheduled at 10 am on Thursday at Telangana Bhavan.

Errabelli, Dayakar, Etela Rajendar, Niranjan Reddy and various other leaders arrived late and party sources say that KCR was quite serious on this issue.

The party has already issued a notice to the leaders stating that they must be at the meeting on time. It is learnt that all the leaders had arrived on Wednesday night.

The main aim behind this meeting is that KCR is trying to chalk out strategies to secure a win in the coming municipal polls. The CM would also take stock of the situation on the ground.