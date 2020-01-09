HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed severe anguish over MLA, MLCs and other leaders who arrived late for the meeting which has been scheduled at 10 am on Thursday at Telangana Bhavan.
Errabelli, Dayakar, Etela Rajendar, Niranjan Reddy and various other leaders arrived late and party sources say that KCR was quite serious on this issue.
The party has already issued a notice to the leaders stating that they must be at the meeting on time. It is learnt that all the leaders had arrived on Wednesday night.
The main aim behind this meeting is that KCR is trying to chalk out strategies to secure a win in the coming municipal polls. The CM would also take stock of the situation on the ground.
KCR Irked At Latecomer Netas
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed severe anguish over MLA, MLCs and other leaders who arrived late for the meeting which has been scheduled at 10 am on Thursday at Telangana Bhavan.
Related stories
Entertainment
Bommarillu Sequel With Akhil, Pooja Hegde?
‘Hello’ which also faced huge rejection at the box office even though the movie collected decent moolah at the box office.
National Politics
India’s Divider In Chief Narendra Modi: TIME Cover
TIME has featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover.
Andhra pradesh Politics
Polavaram, A Symbol Of TDP Corruption And Neglect
Polavaram has become a symbol of the rampant corruption the TDP regime is associated with.
Telangana Politics
MLC By-Elections 2019:TRS Wins All Three Seats
The ruling party won Warangal, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy seats from Local Authorities’ Constituencies