AMARAVATI: YSRCP leaders have vociferously condemned the attack on their party MLA P. Ramakrishna Reddy and alleged that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has to take responsibility for this attack. Ramakrishna Reddy whose car was damaged in the attack had asserted that this attack was pre-planned and is made by the TDP workers in the disguise of farmers. He alleged that TDP is responsible for the attack on him.

It has to be recalled that the ruling YSRCP MLA P. Ramakrishna Reddy and government whip was attacked at Chinakakani near Guntur on Tuesday. Farmers who staged a protest on Chennai-Kolkata national highway stopped the car of the leader. The protestors pelted stones and it resulted in the damage of the car. High tension prevailed in the area and the MLA was escaped without any injuries.

YSRCP leader RK Roja condemned the attack on P.Rama Krishna Reddy and told that Chandrababu Naidu is planning the strategies to create unrest in the state. She further asserted that the Chandrababu cheated the farmers by taking the lands from them on the pretext of construction of Amaravati by 2018. She added that it is the Chandrababu Naidu who is responsible for the delay in the construction of the capital and is trying to mudsling at AP CM YS Jagan.

She told that YS Jagan is keeping all his efforts to develop the state and has come up with the three capital issue which would only help in the overall development of the state. She questioned that why didn't TDP release a gazette notification on the capital. She clarified that GN Rao Committee is working hard to finalise on the three capital issue. She told that YSRCP government never goes against the farmers.

