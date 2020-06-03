News
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 129 new coronavirus cases while seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.
Jun 03, 2020
NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead.
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is likely to resume city buses in Hyderabad from June 8.
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: Call it tokenism or a case of cops showing a steely nerve, the traffic police of Hyderabad for a change showed that no one is above the law, not even the chief minister of the state.
Jun 03, 2020
MUMBAI: Giving anxious moments to the airport authorities, a cargo aircraft of American logistics firm FedEx skidded off the runway after land
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is likely to resume the Metro rail services in the city from the third week...
Jun 03, 2020
A bizarre moment of a car owner trying desperately to save his car from drowning in the sea was captured on camera. The strange incident of a car finding its way into the water on a beach happened in...
Jun 03, 2020
AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state.
Jun 03, 2020
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday.
Jun 03, 2020
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India's financial capital, and many other parts of Maharashtra are almost literally in the 'eye of a storm' after Cyclone Nisarga began its landfall along the Maharastra coast near...
Jun 03, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has created another record of sorts by reaching a new milestone in t
Jun 03, 2020
PEDDAPALLY: The families of the daily wage labourers who were killed in the Ramagundam opencast mine blast mishap on Tuesday, demanded on
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: On the second day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,891. It also reported four fatalities due to the dreaded virus in the state, taking...
Jun 02, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: More and more details on the motives behind the recent Vijayawada gang war are emerging by each passing day.
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 1,323 crore for the construction of 3,38,144 houses for the poor people of the state.
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact
Jun 02, 2020
TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara Temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala, which remains closed for public darshan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus...
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Undeterred by the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run air-conditioned buses to important destinations in the state like Tirupati,...
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: A case has been filed against poet and Telugu lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for endorsing the...
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi got postponed on Tuesday.
Jun 02, 2020
PEDDAPALLI: At least four daily wage labourers were killed in an accidental blast in the Singareni Collieries opencast mines in
Jun 02, 2020
KURNOOL: A vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for
Jun 02, 2020
MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Monday in Mumbai and he was cremated at Versova cemetery late
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi
Jun 01, 2020
HYDERABAD: After remaining shut for a little over two months, the Secunderabad Railway Station, the biggest junction in South Central Railway (
Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial
Jun 01, 2020
MUMBAI: While the onset of a timely monsoon over Kerala at the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic is raising fresh fears, India's western coast is bracing for a tropical cyclonic storm, Cyclone Nisarga.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,698. This is recorded to be the highest cases recorded in a single day since...
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana has been extended till June 30.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: In what is a great respite from the searing summer heat, the city of Hyderabad received a spell of thunderstorms since Sunday afternoon.
May 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t
May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said on Saturday that the state government would approach the Supreme court to appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High court order...
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued an order to extend the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30, and also ordered to re-open prohibited activities in a...
May 30, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the procurement centres will function till June 8.
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led Central government may soon accord permission for oil companies to embark on home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rang up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS
May 28, 2020
TADEPALLI: In a significant development amplifying its investor keenness, KIA Motors Inc on Thursday pledged to make additional investments in An
May 28, 2020
NALGONDA: In a sensational turnaround of fortunes, Telangana forest department personnel who were supposed to capture a
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: Renowned Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was reportedly arrested here on Wednesday following a complaint of cheating and
May 28, 2020
NEW DELHI: '#DhoniRetires' is the hashtag that has once again is captivating everone on the social media of late.
May 28, 2020
MEDAK: As largely feared, the latest episode of a three-year-old boy falling in a borewell in
