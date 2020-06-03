Telangana COVID-19 Cases Breach 3,000 Mark Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 129 new coronavirus cases while seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.

NGT Gives Verdict On LG Polymers Gas Leak Mishap Jun 03, 2020 NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead.

City Buses May Hit Hyderabad Roads From June 8 Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is likely to resume city buses in Hyderabad from June 8.

Hyderabad Traffic Cops Challan CM KCR Convoy Vehicle Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: Call it tokenism or a case of cops showing a steely nerve, the traffic police of Hyderabad for a change showed that no one is above the law, not even the chief minister of the state.

Watch: FedEx Plane Skids Off Wet Mumbai Runway Jun 03, 2020 MUMBAI: Giving anxious moments to the airport authorities, a cargo aircraft of American logistics firm FedEx skidded off the runway after land

Hyderabad Metro Trains Likely From June 3rd Week Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is likely to resume the Metro rail services in the city from the third week...

Owner Battles To Save Half-Sunk Car In Sea! Jun 03, 2020 A bizarre moment of a car owner trying desperately to save his car from drowning in the sea was captured on camera. The strange incident of a car finding its way into the water on a beach happened in...

AP Govt Orders Re-Survey Of All Lands Jun 03, 2020 AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state.

CBI Files Case Against Sudhakar Rao Jun 03, 2020 VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday.

Cyclone Nisarga Hits Alibaug, To Weaken After 6 Hours Jun 03, 2020 MUMBAI: Mumbai, India's financial capital, and many other parts of Maharashtra are almost literally in the 'eye of a storm' after Cyclone Nisarga began its landfall along the Maharastra coast near...

AP’s Another Record In COVID-19 Testing Jun 03, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has created another record of sorts by reaching a new milestone in t

‘Help US Like YS Jagan Did In Vizag Gas Leak Mishap’ Jun 03, 2020 PEDDAPALLY: The families of the daily wage labourers who were killed in the Ramagundam opencast mine blast mishap on Tuesday, demanded on

Telangana COVID-19 cases Inch Towards 3,000 Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: On the second day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,891. It also reported four fatalities due to the dreaded virus in the state, taking...

Vijayawada Gang War: Sandeep, Pandu Had Personal Enmity Jun 02, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: More and more details on the motives behind the recent Vijayawada gang war are emerging by each passing day.

AP CM YS Jagan Clears Naidu Regime's Housing Arrears Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 1,323 crore for the construction of 3,38,144 houses for the poor people of the state.

Modi Popularity Intact; AP CM YS Jagan In Top 5 Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact

TTD Gets Nod To Re-open Tirumala Temple Jun 02, 2020 TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara Temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala, which remains closed for public darshan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus...

APSRTC To Run AC Buses To Key Destinations Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Undeterred by the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run air-conditioned buses to important destinations in the state like Tirupati,...

Jonnavithula Booked Under Stringent SC, ST Act Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: A case has been filed against poet and Telugu lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for endorsing the...

AP CM YS Jagan Delhi Tour Postponed Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi got postponed on Tuesday.

Four Workers Killed In Singareni Mine Blast Jun 02, 2020 PEDDAPALLI: At least four daily wage labourers were killed in an accidental blast in the Singareni Collieries opencast mines in

Andhra Jyothi Vehicle Seized With Banned Gutkas Jun 02, 2020 KURNOOL: A vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for

Wajid Khan's Mother Tests COVID-19 Positive Jun 02, 2020 MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Monday in Mumbai and he was cremated at Versova cemetery late

AP CM YS Jagan To Meet Amit Shah On Tuesday Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the

SEC Issue: AP Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi

Long Queues At Sec'bad Railway Station Jun 01, 2020 HYDERABAD: After remaining shut for a little over two months, the Secunderabad Railway Station, the biggest junction in South Central Railway (

Vijayawada Gang War: Deceased Sandeep Was A TDP Man! Jun 01, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial

Mumbai Braces For Cyclone Nisarga Jun 01, 2020 MUMBAI: While the onset of a timely monsoon over Kerala at the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic is raising fresh fears, India's western coast is bracing for a tropical cyclonic storm, Cyclone Nisarga.

Telangana Reports Highest Single-Day Spike With 199 New Cases May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,698. This is recorded to be the highest cases recorded in a single day since...

Telangana Extends Lockdown Till June 30 May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana has been extended till June 30.

Thunderstorms Bring Respite To Hyderabad May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: In what is a great respite from the searing summer heat, the city of Hyderabad received a spell of thunderstorms since Sunday afternoon.

Trump Bats For India, Russia In G7 May 31, 2020 US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t

AP To Go To Supreme Court: AG On SEC Issue May 30, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said on Saturday that the state government would approach the Supreme court to appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High court order...

Lockdown Extended Till June 30; Hotels To Re-open From June 8 May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued an order to extend the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30, and also ordered to re-open prohibited activities in a...

Crop Procurement Centres To Function Till June 8 May 30, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the procurement centres will function till June 8.

Petrol, CNG Could Be Home Delivered Soon May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led Central government may soon accord permission for oil companies to embark on home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural

Amit Shah, YS Jagan Discuss 'Lockdown 5.0' May 29, 2020 AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rang up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS

KIA Motors To Invest Rs 410 Crore More In AP May 28, 2020 TADEPALLI: In a significant development amplifying its investor keenness, KIA Motors Inc on Thursday pledged to make additional investments in An

Leopard Attacks Forest Guards In Nalgonda May 28, 2020 NALGONDA: In a sensational turnaround of fortunes, Telangana forest department personnel who were supposed to capture a

Tollywood Lensman Shyam K Naidu Arrested? May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: Renowned Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was reportedly arrested here on Wednesday following a complaint of cheating and

Sakshi Furious As '#DhoniRetires' Rages Again! May 28, 2020 NEW DELHI: '#DhoniRetires' is the hashtag that has once again is captivating everone on the social media of late.