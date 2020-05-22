BASIRHAT: After visiting affected areas in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the cyclone Amphan-hit state. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He announced in a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone. Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas , East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," he said.

"In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," he said.

After visiting West Bengal, the PM headed out to Odisha to visit the cyclone-affected areas.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Officials said that the Prime Minister is stepping out after almost three months. His last tour was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. The PM had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has since been extended thrice, and PM Modi has not stepped out.

