NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as the chairman of the 34-member World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. He is at the forefront of India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic. Vardhan succeeds Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan.

In his remarks after being elected as the chairman of the WHO executive board, he first offered his condolences at the loss of lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, and also said a strengthening of global partnerships and a shared response was needed to deal with the current crisis caused by the pandemic.

The proposal to appoint India's nominee to the executive board was signed by the 194-nation World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

Last year, WHO's South-East Asia group had unanimously decided to elect India's nominee to the executive board for a three-year-term beginning May. The chairman's post is held by rotation for one year among regional groups and it was decided last year that India's nominee would be the Executive Board chairman for the first year starting Friday.

It is not a full-time assignment and the minister will just be required to chair the Executive Board's meetings. The Executive Board comprises 34 individuals, technically qualified in the field of health, each one designated by a member-state elected to do so by the World Health Assembly. Member States are elected for three-year terms.

The main functions of the executive board are to give effect to the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, to advise it and generally to facilitate its work.

India takes over the chairmanship of the Executive Board amid growing calls, including by US President Donald Trump, to investigate how the coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.

