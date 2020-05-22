NEW DELHI: India rejected China’s allegations that the Indian Army has crossed the line of actual control (LAC) in Ladakh and Sikkim. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Chinese troops have recently trespassed into the Indian side hindering India’s normal patrolling in the areas.

Srivastava said that Indian troops have completely carried out their activities on its side and has always followed a very responsible approach in border management. He further said that Indian troops have only followed patrolling in across the LAC, and they are very familiar with the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border and has always acted in accordance with the framed rules.

China has accused Indian troops of trespassing into its territory along the LAC on Tuesday and further claimed India has made an attempt to unilaterally change the status along the LAC in Sikkim and Ladakh.

Responding to that, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson said that all the allegations were baseless and not accurate and the Indian army is always committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security and has not taken any of such activity along the LAC in Sikkim and Ladakh and they have completely carried out patrolling in the Indian side of LAC.

On May 5, around 250 Indian and Chinese armymen clashed with each other using iron rods and even pelted stones near the Pangong Tso Lake in India China border in which several soldiers from both sides sustained injuries.

India-China border dispute covers around 3,488 km long LAC, the de facto border between both the countries. China always claims Arunachal Pradesh as a part of their country and India contests it.

In order to end up the clashes between two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president XI Jinping held an informal summit in 2018 in Wuhan city of China. It was decided that the two countries will issue strategies to the militaries to strengthen communication and to build trust in each other countries.

Even both leaders held the second summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai in October last year to discuss bilateral issues.

