NEW DELHI: Renowned vocalist Shyamala G Bhave passed away on Friday at her residence after suffering a stroke at the age of 79.

She was equally a distinguished Hindustani and Carnatic music singer. The eminent singer was bestowed with the title of "Ubhaya Gaana Vidushi (expert in both styles)" by Sir M Visvesvaraya, the 19th Diwan of Mysore.

"She was ailing for quite some time...Three days ago, she was discharged from a hospital. Her condition worsened after that. She passed away this morning at 7.15 am after suffering a stroke," family members said, a news agency reported.

Shyamala Bhave's younger sister Nirmala, who lives in the US, was by her side at her last times.

Her father, late Govind Vitthal Bhave, trained her in Hindustani music, while she was tutored in the Carnatic stream by noted vocalists A Subbaraya and B Doreswamy. Shyamala G Bhave's mother Lakshmi Bhave was also a classical vocalist.

Shyamala Bhave won a music competition when she was six and started giving music performances when she turned 12. She was unmarried.

