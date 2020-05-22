NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to review the situation after a disaster created by cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Ever since lockdown has been imposed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't visit anywhere and this will be his first visit. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra to visit the Cyclone Amphan-affected areas. She said that she has never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in her life.

Prime Narendra Modi tweeted, "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy."

Cyclone Amphan which struct the state West Bengal on May 20 has killed 72 people and created a lot of damage. Many buildings damaged, trees uprooted, no power, and water supply in various parts of Kolkata, mobile, and internet services were badly disrupted. The cyclone also wreaked havoc in several coastal districts of Odisha districts.

National Disaster Response Force chief SD Pradhan said that more than 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha and it was not affected as badly as Bengal. The damage still being assessed, roads went underwater, trees uprooted and more than 88,000 hectares of paddy and one lakh hectares each of vegetable and sesame crops may have been damaged in West Bengal.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Holds Review Meeting On PADA