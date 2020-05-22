NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and warned everyone not to underestimate transmission risks saying "we are all vulnerable".

"I have tested positive for Covid_19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable..."Jha, who is in Mumbai, tweeted.

Jha is the president of the All India Professionals Congress, the outreach unit of the party that interacts with working professionals. He is also a columnist and writes in various papers.

Although a staunch critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), keeping political rivalries aside, BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and former Congress party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and now Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wished him good health on Twitter.

India recorded the highest-ever rise in COVID-19 cases in a single day till date on Friday, May 22. The health ministry announced that 6,088 new COVID-19 infections had been reported, taking India's total tally to 1,18,447 cases. A total of 148 deaths from COVID-19 were also reported taking the total toll to 3,583.

