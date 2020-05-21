NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that bookings will also resume at counters at specific stations over the next two to three days. He also said that announcement for resumption of trains will be announced soon.

"We are developing a protocol to identify the stations...we will also soon announce the resumption of more trains," Goyal said during a conversation with his party colleague and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

He said that booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday. Common Service Centres are physical facilities for delivering e-services of the government at rural and remote locations where availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent.

The Railway Minister also praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for their cooperation with the railways in running the Shramik Special trains and criticised West Bengal and Jharkhand for their non-cooperation.

Goyal also said within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1, four lakh passengers have booked tickets. People have also started reverse bookings to come back to work, he said.

The Indian Railways said that passenger train services would resume from June 1 and e-ticket bookings began today at 10 am.