TIRUPATI: Good news for Tirumala Devotees ! The sacred 'laddu prasadams' of Lord Venkateswary Swamy will now be available at subsidised prices at all the district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru cities.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) official on Wednesday, said that this facility was made available for devotees despite the COVID-19 lockdown. The laddu, which is priced at Rs 50 each, would be sold at subsidized price of Rs 25. It will be made available at TTD information centres and TTD marriage halls in the specified areas.

TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that this offer was made as there were repeated requests from devotees who were unable to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, to at least have the sacred prasadam. The Tirumala shrine was closed down on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that within three days the date of arrival of the Tirupati Laddu would be communicated to the public through the TTD information centres in the respective places.

For more details about the laddu distribution one could contact the Deputy Executive Officer on 9849575952 and Potu Peishkar on 9701092777.

Also Read: Lockdown| TTD For Trial Run Of Darshan With Staff and Locals From Tirupati