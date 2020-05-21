HYDERABAD: Gold price in the Indian market has again increased with lifting lockdown restrictions across the country. The present gold prices across several metropolitan cities including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Kerala and other cities have recorded all-time high prices for the past two months due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In Hyderabad, the 22K gold price increased to Rs. 45,990, per 10 grams and 24K gold reached to Rs. 48,990 per 10 grams.

In Visakhapatnam, the 22K gold price increased to Rs. 45,920 per 10 grams and 24K gold price increased to 48,990 per 10 grams.

In Bangalore, the 24K gold price increased to Rs. 47,660 per 10 grams, with a rise of Rs. 840 per 10 grams.

In Kerala, the 22K gold price increased to Rs. 43,860 per 10 grams and 24K gold price increased to 47,840 per 10 grams.

In the Indian future market gold rate increases Rs. 47,350 and In MCX Gold futures gold rate has reached to Rs. 47,354 per 10 gram.

As per India Bullion And Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), one tola of the gold price reached Rs. 47,356 and one kg of silver price reaches Rs. 48,315.

Gold and silver prices slightly positive in the international market. In the international market, the gold rate increased by 0.2 per cent and reached to $ 1746.8.

Also Read: Tirupati Laddus At Subsidised Rates In Chennai, Bengaluru And Hyderabad