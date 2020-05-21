KOLKATA: Cyclone Amphan has killed 24 people so far India and Bangladesh. While 12 people have been killed in West Bengal, 10 deaths have been reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and two other fatalities in Odisha.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, extremely severe cyclone Amphan slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gustings in various parts of the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Thursday morning said that the super cyclone has weakened to cyclonic storm.

“The super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ moved north northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred today at 5.30 am over Bangladesh near Lat. 24.7°N and Long. 89.5°E about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri and 110 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh),” the weather department said.