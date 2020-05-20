SAMASTIPUR: A group of dancers have been called from outside to perform at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village in the Samastipur district of Bihar on Monday night. The event was conducted in Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya to regale migrants from different states who were kept in quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19. Here is the video, just give a look at it.
Additional Collector Samastipur Binay Kumar Rai asserted that, "Some dancers, called from outside, performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur district." He further added that, "We're taking cognizance and action will be taken. We've installed TV there, the administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside."
On Tuesday, 129 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Bihar. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 1,391.
Also Read: Lockdown 4: Railways To Run 200 Additional Passenger Trains Daily From June 1