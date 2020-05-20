BANGALORE: A thunderous sound heard in many areas in Bangalore on Wednesday afternoon triggering panic among the residents of the city. Some residents took to Twitter, wondering if an earthquake had jolted the city.
However, Srinivas Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), confirmed that the city was not hit by any earthquake on Tuesday.
"Usually, earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today (Tuesday)," Srinivas Reddy said as quoted by a section of the media.
The Bangalore police are yet to establish the source of the noise that has made the city residents panic.
"A loud sound was heard across eastern Bangalore - from Kempegowda International Airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city -- right up to Hebbagodi," said the Bangalore police.
The cops have searched the Whitefield area and have found no damage to anything as yet, said DCP (Whitefield) MN Anucheth.
According to Bangalore Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, no damage has been reported anywhere.
A top police official said that it could be a Sukhoi-30 jet flying over Bangalore skies but the Air Force has not confirmed it yet.
Some pointed out that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could be conducting regular flight tests of light combat aircraft (LCA).

