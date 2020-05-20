NEW DELHI: India has witnessed its biggest daily spike in the total number of coronavirus cases, with more than 5,200 fresh cases reported in the country exactly a day after COVID-19 count crossed the 1 lakh mark. The death toll rose to 3,303 and cases climbed to 1,06,750 on Wednesday as per a health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,136, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,325 with 76 patients dying, officials said. This was the third consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases.The number of deaths during the day was also the highest so far, a health department official said.

Six people, including three of a family, who returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 99.

An Indian Coast Guard officer and a female have tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, taking the tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 41, a health department official said.

Seventy-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected to 1,519.

A Dubai-returnee tests COVID-19 positive, total cases climb to 93 in Himachal Pradesh.

A 2-month-old baby was found to be COVID-19 positive and Assam saw a highest single-day spike with 42 cases taking the total number to 157.

Odisha recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, taking the death toll to five, while 102 people, including a police constable, tested positive for the virus, raising the total cases to 978 in the state.

With lockdown eased, Telangana reported 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of infections to 1,634, as the state recorded four more deaths.

COVID-19 cases climbed up to 2,339 as 57 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning. 1,596 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date.

Globally, 4,986,332 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 324,910, according to Worldometer.

Also Read: COVID-19 Update: AP Reports 57 New Cases, Tally Rises To 2,339