NEW DELHI: Indian meteorological officials said Cyclone Amphan, which has now weakened from Super Cyclone to an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, will have a wind speed ranging between 185 kms/hr when it makes landfall on Wednesday as it crosses West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya. North coastal districts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall whereas very heavy to extremely heavy rains will lash west Mednipore, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata districts of West Bengal.
Amphan weakened from a super cyclone to an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Tuesday, causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it advanced towards the Indian coast.
More than three lakh people have been evacuated in Bengal. Officials anticipate massive destruction when the cyclone strikes.
