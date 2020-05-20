KOLKATA: In a development, most unexpected within the police ranks in the country, about 500 Kolkata Police constables attacked a senior police officer of the rank of deputy commissioner alleging that their barrack was not ‘sanitised’. The incident, almost on the lines of an open rebellion and causing major embarrassment for the West Bengal government, happened after a sub-inspector tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

The agitated police constables were angry that the barrack they were lodged was not sanitized and they were not given adequate face masks. Despite this, they have been discharging their duties in containment zones where many numbers of coronavirus cases are being reported, the lower-level cops claimed.

Alleging no measures were taken for their safety, 500 constables gathered and started protesting at Police Training School (PTS) in the city. DCP NS Paul, who resides in PTS quarters, came outside to pacify the furious police constables. As tempers and emotions ran high, he was beaten up badly and chased through the AJC road.

Later, the DCP was rescued by other policemen and admitted to a hospital.

It is reported that the constables were deployed in strategic locations across the city in the wake of Cyclone Amphan threat.

“After a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19, the barrack where he used to live with us was not sanitised. A few days later, three more tested positive and no step was taken to sanitise our barrack. We don’t know how many more among us have already been infected with the coronavirus," said one of the agitating constables of the combat force.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later on Wednesday visited the Police Training School and cooled the tempers by interacting with the agitating constables.

