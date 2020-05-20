ETAWAH: Six farmers were killed and one person injured when a speeding truck hit the mini truck they were travelling in at Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The farmers had gone to sell their produce in the market and were returning home, when the speeding truck hit their mini truck at Friends Colony area of Etawah.
While five of them died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured person was admitted to Saifai Medical College.
SSP Etawah Akash Tomar, who reached the accident site on receiving information, said that an investigation is on in the incident and the bodies were sent for post mortem .
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured person.
