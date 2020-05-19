NEW DELHI: The number of people testing for coronavirus is increasing and India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 1-lakh mark on Monday. A total of 4,713 fresh cases have been reported from across the world and the number of infections has doubled over 12 days.

More than 3,000 people have died due to COVID-19 so far. Under the grim picture, what came as the silver lining is that the number of people recovering from the infection is steadily increasing. On Monday, a total of 38,908 people have been recovered and the recovery rate is at 38.8%.

On Monday the number of new cases reported in various parts of the state:

Tamil Nadu (536), Gujarat (366), Delhi (299), Madhya Pradesh (254), Uttar Pradesh (177), Bihar (103), Rajasthan (305), Karnataka (99), West Bengal (148) and J&K (106).

In terms of the cases, Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 cases. The worst-hit state has reported the highest number of cases a straight second day and the total COVID-19 cases count stands at 35,086. Mumbai has crossed 21,000 mark.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in his address to the 73rd World Health Assembly via video-conferencing said, "Global collaboration is paramount. Governments, industry, and philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing, and distribution, but with the condition that the rewards should be available to everyone, regardless of where they have been developed."

