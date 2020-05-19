NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains 2020, the entrance exam for engineering colleges in the country.
Taking to Twitter the Minister said, '' In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity for them to apply,'' he stated.
The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), opened today, and applications will have to be completed by May 24.
Students who were not able to complete their application forms due to any other reasons can also make use of this opportunity.
The exam will be held across the countrywide from July 18 to July 23.