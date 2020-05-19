HYDERABAD: After Tik Tok user Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial video went viral online with users claiming that it propagates acid-attack violence, he has denied the claim and wrote a clarification in an Instagram post. The video shows Faisal takes revenge on a girl for abandoning him by splashing her with a liquid that does damage to her face.

Faizal wrote that the liquid was water, and not acid. “My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Twitter #FaizalSiddiqui and #BanTikTok started trending on the micro-blogging platform. Faizal is the brother of TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who was recently the subject of another controversy involving YouTuber Carryminati. Later, Carryminati's roast video “TikTok vs YouTube: The End” was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of service.

"The video went live almost a month back. And I don't know why people are making a fuss about it now. May be it is the on going TikTok vs YouTube rivalry that people are trying to capitalize on," he said in the post.

“I’m adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I’m drinking water. So please try and understand. It’s WATER! Acid kaun peeta hai?” he continued, saying that he has taken the video down, and hopes that his followers will support him.