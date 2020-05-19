HYDERABAD: After Tik Tok user Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial video went viral online with users claiming that it propagates acid-attack violence, he has denied the claim and wrote a clarification in an Instagram post. The video shows Faisal takes revenge on a girl for abandoning him by splashing her with a liquid that does damage to her face.
Faizal wrote that the liquid was water, and not acid. “My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, on Twitter #FaizalSiddiqui and #BanTikTok started trending on the micro-blogging platform. Faizal is the brother of TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who was recently the subject of another controversy involving YouTuber Carryminati. Later, Carryminati's roast video “TikTok vs YouTube: The End” was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of service.
"The video went live almost a month back. And I don't know why people are making a fuss about it now. May be it is the on going TikTok vs YouTube rivalry that people are trying to capitalize on," he said in the post.
“I’m adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I’m drinking water. So please try and understand. It’s WATER! Acid kaun peeta hai?” he continued, saying that he has taken the video down, and hopes that his followers will support him.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has complained to TikTok India, asking that the video be taken down. Its chief Rekha Sharma has said that she will take the matter up with the police as well.
Acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on an Instagram post wrote, “Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack. Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society. We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks , violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are curse to our society." Her life story inspired the Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Chhapaak'.
Reacting to the video, Pooja Bhatt has slammed him and wrote that TikTok needs to look into the matter and take the video down. “What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN. This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?” Bhatt wrote on Twitter.
