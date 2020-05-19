Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against cyclone Amphan, developing in the Bay of Bengal.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has enhanced its strength to a total of 37 teams, with the addition of 20 more, to combat the "dual challenge" of cyclone ''Amphan'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A total of 37 teams have been deployed by NDRF in West Bengal and Odisha, out of which 20 teams are actively deployed and 17 are on standby in the two states," S N Pradhan, NDRF Director General said in a video message.

"It is a dual challenge as cyclone is striking in time of COVID-19 and (hence) we are facing a double challenge so to say," Pradhan said.

A super cyclone usually travels with wind speed velocity of almost 250 kmph and makes a tremendous impact on landfall causing large-scale destruction. Pradhan said that it was back in 1999 that India had witnessed a super cyclone.

“We don’t want to take Amphan lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing a super cyclone after 1999,” Pradhan had said. Twenty-one years ago, in 1999, another super cyclonic storm had ravaged large parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. It had taken Odisha, a number of months to repair the extensive damage that the Super Cyclone had caused back then.

Last year in May, major parts of Odisha were devastated by cyclone “Fani” (pronounce Phoni). The state had relocated over 11 lakh people across 13 districts to safety, earning praise for handling the crisis.

Also Read | PM Reviews Cyclone Amphan Preparedness, 25 NDRF Teams Deployed

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan May Bring Heavy Rain In Coastal Areas Of Odisha And West Bengal

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan Intensifies, Rains Likely In Coastal Andhra, Rayalseema