“So far, nine bodies have been extracted. They all died as the truck overturned and they were buried under the iron pipes. The identity cards of the dead men showed some of them belonged to East and West Champaran districts,” Naugachia’s superintendent of police Nidhi Rani was quoted saying to a daily.

However whether they were migrant labourers or not is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that the bus was coming from Darbhanga and was on it way to Banka. The workers had alighted at Darbhanga from a Shramik Special train and were being transported to Banka.

The bus later left for Banka, Rani said.

On Monday, at least six migrant workers were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Bihar, while they were returning home amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In another incident, four migrant workers were killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand.