NEW DELHI: Chinese handset maker Oppo on Sunday suspended operations at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida after six of its employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a media report.

The company said that it will screen all of its 3,000 employees at the plant for COVID-19 and only employees with negative test results will be allowed in the factory.

"As an organisation that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo said in a late night statement on Sunday.

"Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," Oppo India added.

The company had resumed the operations on Friday, May 15, after it got permission from the Uttar Pradesh government for it with around 30 per cent of employees. It was non-operational for weeks due to the nationwide lockdown.

The same factory is also used by OnePlus to assemble its phones.

