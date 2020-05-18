NEW DELHI: The biggest single-day spike with 5,242 COVID-19 cases was reported today, including 157 deaths in last 24 hours as per the latest Health ministry bulletin.

The total number of cases reached 96,169, including 2, 029 deaths. With the new set of guidelines released by the Central Government for the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, the decision of allowing states to decide the colour-code has been left to the respective state governments.

The country's recovery rate stood at 38.29 per cent this morning where more than 36,824 people have recovered.

Of the total cases in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark as it reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.

Delhi's coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000-mark, with 721 cases in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 639 new cases, taking the state's tally to 11,224. A vegetable market in Chennai alone accounts for 2,600 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 100, with five people in Guwahati, a student who returned from Delhi, a nine-year-old child in Jorhat and another person in Silchar testing positive on Sunday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 24 passengers who arrived at the Indore airport from Kuwait have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. The state has 4,977 cases, including 248 deaths.

Five more test coronavirus positive in Goa; state tally reaches 31

Forty-two fresh cases of COVID- 19 were reported on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,551 in Telangana.

Only 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State of Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. As per the Sunday health bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now at 2,380 and with one death reported, the death toll rose to 50 in the state.

Worldwide, 47,14,240 people have contracted the coronavirus while 3,15,191 lakh people have died. The US has nearly 90,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.China reported 25 new virus cases where Wuhan had highest asymptomatic infections

