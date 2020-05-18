AHMEDABAD: Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown. They demanded that they be sent back to their native places.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained several suspects, a police officer told a news agency.

Police said that the migrants engaged in indiscriminate stone-pelting and hurled stones at the police and people passing by in vehicles.

Large police force was deployed at the spot and police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control.

Combining operation was underway at a labourers' settlement nearby to nab culprits, police said.