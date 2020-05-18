The exams that were put off amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from 1 to 15 July.

Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct exams on four examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six days.

There are six subjects for Class 12 whose exams are yet to be conducted.

This year, the answer sheets are being sent to teachers' homes for the evaluation process and teachers who have been assigned the task of evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, while JEE Advance 2020 will be held in August. The NEET exam 2020 will now be held on 26 July, the minister announced.

