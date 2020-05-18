BHOPAL: Seven people, including four children and three women, died in a fire accident that broke out in a paint shop at Roshni Ghar road of Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, May 18.

According to police, the fire broke out at 10 am in the morning due to short circuit in the shop located on the ground floor of the building. As the materials used in the painting shop were highly inflammable, it immediately caught fire. The fire began to spread to other floors of the building.

People who were residing in the building were unable to step out of their homes due to the fire, said additional superintendent of police, Satyendra Singh Tomar.

"Seven people died and three others were severely injured in the fire accident. The injured have been admitted in a hospital for treatment. Fire department controlled the flames two hours after the fire broke out in the shop," an official said.

Police have filed a case and probing into it.

Also Read: ‘Amphan’ Turns Into Super Cyclonic Storm, PM To Review Preparedness