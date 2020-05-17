NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and said its leader Rahul Gandhi is doing drama and asked the political parties to refrain from politicising the plight of migrant workers and behave responsibly on the issue.

Sitharaman who announcing the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package said the government would seek cooperation from all parties including the Congress to resolve the issue.

"Rather they are adding to misery of migrant labours, who is walking on their foot to their home, by stopping them and talking. It would be much better, if they could walk along with with them and also carry their yoke or their children," she said. The minister was referring to Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group migrant workers on Saturday.

"They are calling us dramabaaz. What happened yesterday by stopping migrants and interacting with them on the road and wasting their time? Aren't they dramabaaz?," she quipped.

She wondered as to why the Congress or their alliance-ruled states is not requesting for more trains and help their own migrant labourers reach their home.